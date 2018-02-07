Walgreens now allows bathroom use corresponding with gender identity

Walgreens is changing its policy to allow customers to use bathrooms that correspond with their gender identity.

The drugstore chain’s new policy comes after a woman said she was told she couldn’t use the women’s bathroom at a Walgreens in Hollywood due to her appearance, The Los Angeles Times reported.

Jessie Meehan, who is not transgender, had asked to use the bathroom at a Walgreens after she made a purchase on her way to the LGBTQ Pride festival last year.

“I had to go so I didn’t put up much of a fight and used the stall while the men used the urinals next to me,” Meehan wrote in an email to Walgreens, according to the LA Times.

Read more


Related Articles

Jim Carrey Deletes Facebook Profile 'Because of Russia', Gets Trolled

Jim Carrey Deletes Facebook Profile ‘Because of Russia’, Gets Trolled

Hot News
Comments
LGBT Activists Push for LGBTQQICAPF2K

LGBT Activists Push for LGBTQQICAPF2K

Hot News
Comments

Schiff Trolled by Russian Pranksters

Hot News
Comments

NYC School Cancels Daddy-Daughter Dance Over Gender-Neutral Policy

Hot News
Comments

Sarah Silverman: Pro-Life Law ‘Has Made Me Want to Eat an Aborted Fetus’

Hot News
Comments

Comments