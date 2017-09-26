Wall St. slips on mounting North Korea tensions

U.S. stocks gave up early gains on Tuesday as rising tensions between the United states and North Korea weighed, while investors awaited Fed Chair Janet Yellen’s speech for more clarity on interest rate hikes.

North Korea has boosted defenses on its east coast, a South Korean lawmaker said, following Pyongyang’s threat that it would shoot down U.S. bombers flying near the peninsula.

U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Joseph Dunford said the United States should assume that North Korea has the ability to hit U.S. mainland and that it has the will to use that capacity.

