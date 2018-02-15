Wall Street Builds on Rally While Apple Shines

Image Credits: Dave Center, Flickr.

Wall Street surged on Thursday and was on track to end higher for a fifth straight session, led by Apple and other technology stocks as investors shrugged off recent inflation worries that threw the market into a sell-off at the start of the month.

Apple Inc jumped 3.2 percent and contributed more than any other stock to gains on the S&P 500 after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway made the iPhone maker its top investment.

A Labor Department report showed U.S. producer prices rose in line with expectations in January, likely calming fears that inflation was picking up faster than expected.

Read more


Related Articles

Two Weeks After Markets Freaked Out, the Worst Appears to Be Over For Now

Two Weeks After Markets Freaked Out, the Worst Appears to Be Over For Now

Economy
Comments
Soros Brands Bitcoin "Nest Egg For Dictators," Still Invests In It

Soros Brands Bitcoin “Nest Egg For Dictators,” Still Invests In It

Economy
Comments

Report: Central Banks Will Let The Next Crash Happen

Economy
Comments

Roger Stone Disappointed With Trump’s Infrastructure Plan Written By Goldman Sachs

Economy
Comments

Ripple Boss Says Most Cryptocurrencies Heading to $0.00

Economy
Comments

Comments