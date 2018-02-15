Wall Street Builds on Rally While Apple Shines

Wall Street surged on Thursday and was on track to end higher for a fifth straight session, led by Apple and other technology stocks as investors shrugged off recent inflation worries that threw the market into a sell-off at the start of the month.

Apple Inc jumped 3.2 percent and contributed more than any other stock to gains on the S&P 500 after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway made the iPhone maker its top investment.

A Labor Department report showed U.S. producer prices rose in line with expectations in January, likely calming fears that inflation was picking up faster than expected.

