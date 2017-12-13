Wall Street Journal: "Steve Bannon Is For Losers"

Most of the mainstream media seems to be under the impression this morning that Roy Moore lost the Alabama Senate because he identified as a conservative, or because he was backed by Bannon or because Alabamans suddenly decided to reject “Trumpism.”

The irony here, of course, is that the one thing they DON’T seem to be interested in attributing Moore’s loss to is his past relationships with underage girls… which is the only thing they DID want to talk about up until this morning.

Therefore, it should probably come as no surprise that the Wall Street Journal Editorial Board has now weighed in on the topic and come to the conclusion that Moore lost because “Bannon is for losers.”

Mr. Moore’s loss is also a defeat for former White House aide Steve Bannon, who wants to run challengers to every GOP incumbent next year other than Ted Cruz. Mr. Bannon backed Mr. Moore in the primary, though the judge had been removed twice from the state Supreme Court for refusing to follow a legitimate court order. Mr. Moore was a political self-implosion guaranteed to happen.

The Alabama result shows that Mr. Bannon cares less about conservative policy victories than he does personal king-making. He wants to depose Mitch McConnell as Majority Leader even if it costs Republicans Senate control. GOP voters, take note: Mr. Bannon is for losers.

Of course, it would be silly to deny that Bannon deserves a healthy portion of blame for the Alabama Senate loss last night. As someone who claims to be a champion of the “common man,” Bannon probably should have figured out back in early November that conservative voters, or pretty much anyone for that matter, wouldn’t show up to support a degenerate who had just been hit with several credible pedophilia accusations. But Bannon’s failure in Alabama was not a referendum on his agenda (Alabama voters may or may not have rejected that…we’ll never know) – his failure came from his inability to admit that he was wrong and that Moore should have been replaced when the accusations started rolling in.

That said, it seems equally dishonest, if very convenient for certain media outlets, to suggest that Moore’s loss is somehow a referendum on every candidate that Bannon has, or ever will, put forth.

Guess we’ll see in two years…