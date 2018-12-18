Wall Street Journal, The Hill Publish Fake News Story About Roger Stone & Infowars

The Wall Street Journal and the Hill published fake news about Roger Stone in an effort to portray Infowars as a fake news website.

Stone settled a defamation lawsuit on Monday by agreeing to post a retraction of false statements made about Chinese businessman Guo Wengui. Stone obtained the information from former Trump aide Sam Nunberg, which turned out to be inaccurate.

The WSJ and the Hill stories suggest that Stone’s conduct in posting information to Infowars was “irresponsible,” when in fact Stone was talking about him believing Sam Nunberg to be irresponsible.

This is a crucial difference because the smear campaign is being used to further entrench the lie that Infowars is a “fake news” website.

JUST IN: Roger Stone admits to publishing false statements on InfoWars in settlement https://t.co/WBJLrraMAl pic.twitter.com/TrCGoCgjsR — The Hill (@thehill) December 18, 2018

Stone’s full statement appears below;