Wall Street on course to close its strongest month since Feb

Image Credits: thetaxhaven / Flickr.

All three major U.S. indexes were set for their best monthly gains since February, with the Dow touching yet another record high.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq was, however, trading lower on Monday afternoon weighed down by Apple (AAPL.O), Facebook (FB.O), Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL.O) and Amazon (AMZN.O).

“We’ve been in a little bit of pull-back on some of the tech stocks for the last few days. I think it’s just a matter of the fact that they have had a very strong run,” said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.

“The bull market is sort of broadening out and people are taking a few profits off the table on some these stocks that have done exceedingly well.”

