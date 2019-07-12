Wall Street Rally Continues With New Records

Image Credits: DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images.

A surge in trading on Wall Street is continuing on Friday sending the Dow and S&P 500 to new intraday highs.

Any gains at the end of the day for those indexes will set new closing records. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, closed above 27,000 for the first time on Thursday.

DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images

Investors continue to remain optimistic that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates at the end of July after Chairman Jerome Powell signaled as much during two-days of hearings on Capitol Hill.

