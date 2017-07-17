Wall Street slightly up as earnings season picks up pace

Image Credits: Terrapin Flyer | Flickr.

U.S. stocks edged higher and stayed near record levels in early afternoon trading on Monday, with investors waiting for big U.S. companies to report their quarterly earnings.

Analysts’ are estimating an 8.2 percent rise in second-quarter earnings for the S&P 500 companies from a year earlier.

This follows a robust first quarter when U.S. companies posted their best earnings since 2011, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Microsoft (MSFT.O), IBM (IBM.N) and Johnson and Johnson (JNJ.N) are scheduled to report results this week. Netflix (NFLX.O) will report results after the market close on Monday.

Read more


Related Articles

Russia-China trade surges 26% in first half of 2017

Russia-China trade surges 26% in first half of 2017

Economy
Comments
Distressed Radio Caller Condemns MSM's Russia Hysteria: 'Suffering Americans Forgotten'

Distressed Radio Caller Condemns MSM’s Russia Hysteria: ‘Suffering Americans Forgotten’

Economy
Comments

Bitcoin rival ethereum gobbling up cryptocurrency market

Economy
Comments

Dow, S&P 500 Close At Records While Shaking Off Bank Stock Slump

Economy
Comments

Number of Americans Filing for Unemployment Benefits on the Decline

Economy
Comments

Comments