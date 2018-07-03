Walmart Boycott Launched Over "Impeach 45" Clothing

Walmart sparked outrage for selling “Impeach 45” clothing on its website.

Mass criticism of the controversial apparel began after political analyst Ryan Fournier asked Walmart in a tweet, “what kind of message are you trying to send?”

Now, #BoycottWalmart is a trend on Twitter for patriots to signal their disapproval of the item’s message.

The “Impeach 45” slogan was available in various colors sizes, even for toddlers and infants; another design included “45 You’re Fired.”

But as of this writing, the entire section has been removed from Walmart’s official site.

The anti-Amercian message comes at a time when leftists are calling for the abolishment of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), a move so polarizing that Trump says it will bring more votes for the GOP this coming midterm.

Trump won the 2016 election in part due to his “Law and Order” message; today, the “abolish ICE” crowd allows Trump to use the same motto in an even more relevant political climate.


