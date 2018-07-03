Walmart Boycott Launched Over "Impeach 45" Clothing

Walmart sparked outrage for selling “Impeach 45” clothing on its website.

Mass criticism of the controversial apparel began after political analyst Ryan Fournier asked Walmart in a tweet, “what kind of message are you trying to send?”

.@walmart why are you selling Impeach 45 baby clothes on your website????? What kind of message are you trying to send? https://t.co/PwI4nCVAZx — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) July 3, 2018

Now, #BoycottWalmart is a trend on Twitter for patriots to signal their disapproval of the item’s message.

Looks like @Walmart is looking to join the far left and maybe needs good ol #boycottwalmart to make them think a little! https://t.co/aIMpv9D3Rc — David Wright (@DavidMichWright) July 3, 2018

The “Impeach 45” slogan was available in various colors sizes, even for toddlers and infants; another design included “45 You’re Fired.”

But as of this writing, the entire section has been removed from Walmart’s official site.

The anti-Amercian message comes at a time when leftists are calling for the abolishment of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), a move so polarizing that Trump says it will bring more votes for the GOP this coming midterm.

Many Democrats are deeply concerned about the fact that their “leadership” wants to denounce and abandon the great men and women of ICE, thereby declaring war on Law & Order. These people will be voting for Republicans in November and, in many cases, joining the Republican Party! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2018

Trump won the 2016 election in part due to his “Law and Order” message; today, the “abolish ICE” crowd allows Trump to use the same motto in an even more relevant political climate.