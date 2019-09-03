Walmart Virtue Signal: Will Stop Selling Handgun Ammo, Discourage Customers To Open-Carry

Walmart has announced several changes to its firearm-sales policy on Tuesday in response to the El Paso mass shooting that killed 20 people in one of its stores last month.

The company will no longer sell handgun ammunition and has asked customers not to open carry in its stores anymore – even in states where it’s lawful, presumably to combat “gun violence.”

“In a complex situation lacking a simple solution, we are trying to take constructive steps to reduce the risk that events like these will happen again,” said Walmart CEO Doug McMillon in a company-wide memo Tuesday. “The status quo is unacceptable.”

The retail giant will also halt sales of “short-barreled rifle” ammunition like .223 and 5.56 caliber rounds.

“We encourage our nation’s leaders to move forward and strengthen background checks and to remove weapons from those who have been determined to pose an imminent danger,” he said.

“Congress and the administration should act. Given our decades of experience selling firearms, we are also offering to serve as a resource in the national debate on responsible gun sales.”

Walmart has already tried several anti-Second Amendment measures in recent years.

In 2015, the company banned sales of all “assault-style” rifles like AR-15s but assured consumers the decision “wasn’t political.”

Additionally, Walmart raised its minimum age for gun purchases from 18 to 21 in response to the Parkland, Florida mass shooting.

As we reported, gun control measures only limit law-abiding citizens from protecting and defending themselves, and gun-free zones only create an environment of disarmed targets.

What will Walmart ban next when another shooting happens?

Alex Jones discusses the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas.