Walmart's Ammo & Firearm Ban Backfires

Walmart’s decision to discontinue all sales of handguns, popular ammunition, as well as ending their open carry policy, has sparked controversy.

Millie Weaver asked Walmart shoppers and firearm dealers if they think this was a smart move by the company or will it only bring more business back to smaller businesses?

Not surprising, many Walmart shoppers are gun owners and are disappointed with the decision, while on the other hand, small firearm dealers say their sales have gone up.

Will Walmart’s political move prove to be an effective solution to gun violence or will it make its customers more vulnerable to future attacks?