WaPo Assembles 'Kids Chorus' to Mock, Sing Trump Tweets

The Washington Post is trying a new tactic to mock President Trump’s tweets: they assembled a “Washington Post Kids Chorus” of grade-school kids to sing (or rap) actual Trump tweets.

Maybe the Post is looking to market itself to Trump-hating liberals, this is a way to build its social-media presence. Mocking Trump as less mature than a ten-year-old could build their audience — even if it further erodes any notion that the Post is nonpartisan, fair, and balanced.

The video is introduced with this text: “A child’s perspective can benefit pretty much any issue – even those found in President Trump’s Twitter feed.”

