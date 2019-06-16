WaPo Calls Sarah Sanders 'Queen of Gaslighting,' Mocks Her 'Curled-Lip Disdain'

Just a day after the White House announced the departure of Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, The Washington Post posted a heartwarming tribute to Sanders on its Instagram page. Just kidding. The Post instead followed the lead of cable television; providing nasty commentary describing her as “the queen of gaslighting” and mocking her “curled-lip disdain.”

The Post’s Instagram page features a picture of Sanders accompanied by the phrase “The queen of gaslighting,” with the caption: “farewell to a lying, disrespectful White House press secretary.”

The Instagram post referenced an article by Margaret Sullivan titled “Sarah Sanders was the disdainful Queen of Gaslighting.” The article described gaslighting as a “Sanders specialty” and mirrored the contempt that many in broadcast journalism and Hollywood showed for Sanders upon the announcement of her exit.

According to Sullivan, “she misled reporters or tried to, and through them, misled the American people. And all with her distinctive curled-lip disdain.” Sullivan’s language sounds eerily similar to that of comedian Michelle Wolf, who mocked Sanders for her “smokey eye.”

