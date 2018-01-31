WaPo Changes Trump’s SOTU Headline After Liberals Freak Out

The Washington Post changed its front page headline for President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address Tuesday evening after liberals erupted in anger.

The paper tweeted roughly one hour before Trump’s speech a picture of the Wednesday edition, featuring a frontpage headline that read, “A call for bipartisanship.”

Here's the front page of tomorrow's Washington Post: pic.twitter.com/5HQmDNoa4r — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 31, 2018

Readers responded with vitriol, calling out the newspaper for printing a headline it “will regret tomorrow,” along with a host of other negative comments.

Congrats on a headline you absolutely, positively won't regret tomorrow. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) January 31, 2018

Are you actually kidding? His mouth said he wanted to work together but the policies he presented, the framing of the policies – it was all designed to be actively appalling to Democrats. There was nothing bipartisan about it at all. — Tom Coates (@tomcoates) January 31, 2018

I'm genuinely disappointed in the Washington Post for this headline. I expect you guys to be able to see through the rhetoric and actually see it for what it was – epic country-wide trolling designed to rally Republicans and set Democrats teeth on edge. — Tom Coates (@tomcoates) January 31, 2018

Really? That’s your headline? Please cancel my subscription — PJL (@LikusPJ) January 31, 2018

Why not print the truth:

“Jeff Bezos likes the Trump tax cuts” — Phantom (@Count_Phantom) January 31, 2018

Like as a joke? — Dylan (@jcvdylan) January 31, 2018

WaPo quickly changed its headline, tweeting out an updated, “final” version following the conclusion of Trump’s speech.