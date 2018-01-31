WaPo Changes Trump’s SOTU Headline After Liberals Freak Out

The Washington Post changed its front page headline for President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address Tuesday evening after liberals erupted in anger.

The paper tweeted roughly one hour before Trump’s speech a picture of the Wednesday edition, featuring a frontpage headline that read, “A call for bipartisanship.”

Readers responded with vitriol, calling out the newspaper for printing a headline it “will regret tomorrow,” along with a host of other negative comments.

WaPo quickly changed its headline, tweeting out an updated, “final” version following the conclusion of Trump’s speech.


