WaPo Claims Flynn Violated Logan Act, Despite Bezos Attending Bilderberg

The Washington Post is claiming former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn violated the Logan Act, an accusation they’ve never made against Bilderberg attendees, including WaPo owner Jeff Bezos who attended in 2013.

In fact, media bosses routinely attend the annual Bilderberg conference, including Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait who’s been at least 16 times, yet not only do mainstream reporters downplay Bilderberg, they also never consider that US attendees are likely violating the Logan Act just as they’re accusing Flynn of doing now.

“The Logan Act is a centuries-old law aimed at keeping private citizens out of foreign affairs,” wrote the Washington Post. “Flynn was a private citizen in December of 2016, and in Friday’s guilty plea, he basically admitted he urged the Russian ambassador not to retaliate after President Obama announced sanctions to punish Russia for meddling in the presidential election.”

…Yet establishment "reporters" never say shit about the Logan Act during the Bilderberg meetings: #Flynn https://t.co/zYe8F495XC — Kit Daniels (@KitDaniels1776) December 1, 2017

Bezos is also a private citizen, and he has attended Bilderberg, where over 130 of the world’s top tech elites, bankers, politicians, ambassadors, royalty, media owners and intelligence agents – foreign and domestic – meet in secret for four days without an official record taken of the proceedings.

“The concentration of politicians and business leaders has meant the organization, founded at the Bilderberg Hotel near Arnhem in 1954, has faced accusations of secrecy,” reported the Business Insider in 2013 in a rare mainstream article on Bilderberg. “Meetings take place behind closed doors, with a ban on journalists.”

“We suspect the agenda (how the US and Europe can promote growth, the way ‘big data’ is changing ‘almost everything’, the challenges facing the continent of Africa, and the threat of cyber warfare) has been somewhat re-arranged as market volatility picks up and the status quo begins to quake once again.”

In other words, Bezos met with foreign leaders to talk about foreign affairs, so if WaPo wants to start accusing people of violating the Logan Act, it should start with its owner.

This hypocrisy is a symptom of how the mainstream media paints false narratives to distort public opinion, which is expected given how the majority of media corporations are owned by transnational monopoly men like Bezos who rely on mass media to “sell” their collectivist vision for the world.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RealKitDaniels

Twitter: Follow @KitDaniels1776

MORE Videos: Resistance News