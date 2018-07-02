WaPo Columnist: Sarah Sanders Deserves Harassment 'For Life'

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders deserves a “life sentence” of public harassment for “inciting against the press,” according to a Washington Post columnist.

“Sarah Huckabee has no right to live a life of no fuss, no muss, after lying to the press — after inciting against the press. These people should be made uncomfortable, and I think that’s a life sentence frankly,” Jennifer Rubin said on MSNBC’s “AM Joy” on Sunday.

“I don’t think what’s most effective is throwing Sarah Huckabee Sanders out of a restaurant. I wouldn’t serve her either, frankly, but what’s most successful is getting a million people on the street to protest.”

Rubin then said Republican senators like Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) or Susan Collins (R-ME) must be pressured to resist President Trump’s attempts to appoint a pro-life judge in the Supreme Court.

“Let’s get a million people to go to Maine or a million people to go to Alaska and start putting pressure on those senators. So it’s perfectly civil to do that — no one is telling them to be violent protesters, but we’re not going to let these people go through life unscathed.”

Leftist hostility against Trump officials ramped up last week when a Virginia restaurant banned Sanders simply because she worked under Trump, and Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) called for a sustained harassment campaign against Trump officials in reaction to his immigration policy at the southern border.

“Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up and if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere,” Waters yelled to a crowd.

Trump pointed out that Waters is the new face of the Democrats, and her unhinged remarks won’t bode well for them in the upcoming midterms.

“Congratulations to Maxine Waters, whose crazy rants have made her, together with Nancy Pelosi, the unhinged FACE of the Democrat Party. Together, they will Make America Weak Again! But have no fear, America is now stronger than ever before, and I’m not going anywhere!” he tweeted on Friday.