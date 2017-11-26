WaPo Columnist: 'Special Place In Hell' For Kellyanne Conway

On Saturday’s AM Joy, Washington Post columnist and frequent MSNBC guest Jennifer Rubin was near breaking her own record for aiming vitriol at Republicans as she declared that “there is a special place in hell” for Kellyanne Conway because the White House advisor recently advocated voting for Roy Moore in spite of sexual molestation accusations against the Alabama Republican.

After playing a clip of Conway from FNC’s Fox and Friends suggesting that voters should vote for Moore, host Joy Reid turned to Rubin and posed: “So, yes, vote Roy Moore. I mean, and, Jennifer, and the idea that the guy who prosecuted two of the Klansmen who blew up the 16th Street Baptist Church and killed four little kids in the 1960s is weak on crime, is pretty breath-taking.”

Read more