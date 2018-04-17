WaPo Columnist: Trump Supporters Are "Immoral and Un-American"

A columnist for The Washington Post who left the Republican Party after Trump secured the party’s nomination in 2016 blasted those who voted for him as “immoral and un-American,” claiming the party “has become the caricature the left has always said it was – the party of old white men.”

After viewing a photo depicting President Trump and the Republican Party’s congressional leadership in the aftermath of Speaker Paul Ryan’s (R-WI) announcement that he will retire at the end of this term, Washington Post RINO columnist Jennifer Rubin remarked to Politico that the party “has become the caricature the left always said it was—the party of old white men. And that has become more so in the age of Donald Trump, when he is actively courting and stoking white resentment.”

Such a strategy is, according to Rubin, “a dead end because it’s immoral and anti-American to base an entire political movement on one racial group and it’s a dead end because that’s not America and [what America] is becoming.”

Before Trump, Rubin argued, being a conservative meant embracing American exceptionalism, forceful moral leadership of the world (read foreign intervention), and promotion of the free market.

Not fit just to criticize Trump and his supporters, she also lambasted Republican leadership in Congress for going along with Trump and his agenda.

“Republicans have permanently eliminated themselves from credibility to govern,” she said. “You can’t be willing to sacrifice core American values for the sake of a tax cut and be deemed to be worthy of trust going forward.”

While it seems that, in the age of Trump, Rubin does not have much to inspire her in the political world, she did cite one example (a rather ironic case given she claims to be a conservative): the high school students who, with the not-so-secret support of far-left organizations supported by globalist billionaire George Soros, mobilized in the aftermath of the shooting in Parkland, Florida to demand more gun control.

“It is a remarkably idealistic generation. What motivates these people is not tax policy, is not party economics or party foreign policy; it’s issues that have a moral and a value-laden core,” Rubin said. “They look upon environmentalism as a moral issue, as a moral cause. They look upon guns as an issue of [whether] we as a society value children.”

Her comments during the interview with Politico are nothing new, as Rubin has regularly criticized President Trump as “an arrogant fool” and “flat-out racist.” She also accused him of promoting “authoritarianism, narcissism, and racism.”

Rubin penned a piece in May 2016, after Trump won the Republican nomination, announcing her break with the party. Like others in the Republican Neocon establishment, she claimed the party had left her behind when it embraced Trump’s message of nationalism and populism.