WAPO: DOJ Probing McCabe After he Sat on Weiner Emails During Election

The Department of Justice is probing why former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe failed to examine emails recovered from Anthony Weiner’s laptop during the 2016 campaign, sources tell The Washington Post.

Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz said FBI leadership was reluctant to investigate the contents of a batch of emails found on a laptop belonging to the disgraced congressman until late October, three weeks after learning about the matter, accoring to sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

“A key question of the internal investigation is whether McCabe or anyone else at the FBI wanted to avoid taking action on the laptop findings until after the Nov. 8 election, these people said,” The Post reported Tuesday.

“It is unclear whether the inspector general has reached any conclusions on that point.”

Investigators are trying to determine who at the department was aware of the emails, and when they learned about them. McCabe is said to have knowledge into the matter.

On Tuesday, a letter from FBI Director Christopher Wray suggested McCabe’s sudden departure Monday stemmed from an upcoming inspector general report focusing on the department’s probe into Hillary Clinton’s private email server – and not due to President Trump pressuring him to resign, as the media has suggested.

Weiner’s laptop first came under scrutiny in September 2016, after the UK’s Daily Mail published a story speaking to a 15-year-old girl whom the congressman sexted with.

Weiner is currently serving a 21-month prison sentence at Federal Medical Center Devens in Ayer, Mass. He’s husband to former Hillary Clinton campaign vice chairwoman Huma Abedin.

Adan Salazar and Jamie White contributed to this report.