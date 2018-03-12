WaPo Editor Champions Right to Abort Down Syndrome Babies

Women deserve the right to abort babies who are found to have down syndrome, a Washington Post editor argued.

In a piece published Friday, deputy editorial page editor Ruth Marcus says she respects and admires families who raise down syndrome children, but feels women should be able to kill their babies if testing shows the genetic disorder.

Discussing her two previous pregnancies, Marcus says, “I can say without hesitation that, tragic as it would have felt and ghastly as a second-trimester abortion would have been, I would have terminated those pregnancies had the testing come back positive,” adding, “I would have grieved the loss and moved on.”

“I’m going to be blunt here: That was not the child I wanted,” Marcus writes.

While noting, “The new Gerber baby with Down syndrome is awfully cute,” Marcus says states like North Dakota, Ohio, and Louisiana, which have passed laws banning the termination of pregnancies solely based on a child having down syndrome, are examples of “the state hijacking your body.”

“These laws are flatly inconsistent with the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade ruling, reaffirmed in 1992, that ‘it is a constitutional liberty of the woman to have some freedom to terminate her pregnancy,’” Marcus wrote.

Marcus does not discuss how Norma McCorvey (AKA ‘Jane Roe’ from the Roe v. Wade case) came to the realization she was used as a political pawn and later sought for the Supreme Court to overturn the decision, concluding it was “no longer just” and that “abortion hurts women.”

Marcus also attempts to justify murdering Down syndrome children in the womb by generalizng that most are low IQ.

“This means limited capacity for independent living and financial security; Down syndrome is life-altering for the entire family,” she writes.

English activist Charlie Fein would likely disagree.

Fein, who has Down syndrome, spoke to the United Nations in March 2017, where she argued against the abortion of Down syndrome children.

“I am not suffering. I am not ill. None of my friends who have Down’s syndrome are suffering either. We live happy lives,” Fein told the UN.

Down's syndrome isn't an illness. We don't suffer. We are human beings with an extra chromosome. #downsyndrome #ProLife — Charlie Fien (@fien_charlie) August 25, 2017

“We just have an extra chromosome,” she said. “We are still human beings. We are not monsters. Don’t be afraid of us… Please don’t try to kill us all off.”

Fein over the weekend spoke to “100,000 screaming pro-lifers” at the the Save the 8th Rally in Ireland, which she calls “one of the only countries in the world where babies with Down’s syndrome are safe inside their mother’s wombs.”

Interestingly Marcus admits basing life-or-death decisions off prenatal testing technology has “creepy, eugenic aspects,” but she still insists women have a constitutional right to kill babies and the government has no right to protect life.

