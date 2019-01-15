WAPO Fact Check: Burgers Not Stacked 'a Mile High’ as Trump Claimed!

Image Credits: Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images.

Burgers served at the White House could not have possibly been stacked to reach “a mile high” as President Trump claimed, an in-depth Washington Post investigation has revealed.

The ridiculous “fact check” was included as part of a look into a fast food feast served to college football champions the Clemson Tigers at the White House on Monday.

Post writer Philip Bump, and we assume many others at the Amazon-owned newspaper, undertook the massive fact-checking investigatory effort to get answers to the American people for crucial questions such as:

• How many burgers were there; were there even amounts of burgers from Wendy’s and McDonald’s?
• What would a diagram of the food spread layout look like?
• How many fries were there?
• Did the president score a discount with a 2-for-$5 meal deal?
• And, was there enough food to meet college football players’ caloric needs?

But the most solid, incisive detective work was saved for the end of the article, where Bump dissected an off-hand comment made by Trump that there were “1,000 burgers” and that they were “stacked a mile-high.”

“There is one other asterisk worth noting,” writes Bump. “In other comments, Trump — in true Trump fashion — suddenly more than tripled the hamburger count.”

Oh, the horror!

Bump continued: “FACT CHECK: At two inches each, a thousand burgers would not reach one mile high.”

“Had Trump instead invested his entire net worth — $3.1 billion per Forbes last year — on $5 sandwiches, each two inches high? A stack of hamburgers nearly 20 miles high. It would require quite a large silver serving platter.”

For what it’s worth, Tigers team members seemed genuinely satisfied with the meal:


