WaPo Laments Trump's Immigration Plan: 'Could Keep Whites In Majority For 5 More Years'

The Washington Post is warning its readers that President Trump’s immigration plan could keep whites from becoming a minority in America for anywhere from one to five more years which they say could dramatically influence our “politics and culture.”

“By greatly slashing the number of Hispanic and black African immigrants entering America, this proposal would reshape the future United States. Decades ahead, many fewer of us would be nonwhite or have nonwhite people in our families,” said left-wing economist Michael Clemens, whom the Washington Post prominently quoted as an “expert.”

“Selectively blocking immigrant groups changes who America is,” Clemens warned. “This is the biggest attempt in a century to do that.”

Fact Check: False.

Emanuel Celler’s 1965 immigration act “reshaped America” more than any bill in history — and it was sold on lies. If selectively blocking immigrant groups changes who America is, then doing the opposite — opening the flood gates to the third world — does the same.

The Post also says that Trump’s plan would “disproportionately affect immigrants from Latin America and Africa,” whom they go on to say are needed to pay for elderly Americans’ Social Security and Medicare.

From The Washington Post:

President Trump’s proposal to cut legal immigration rates would delay the date that white Americans become a minority of the population by as few as one or as many as five additional years, according to an analysis by The Washington Post. The plan, released by the White House last month, would scale back a program that allows people residing in the United States to sponsor family members living abroad for green cards, and would eliminate the “diversity visa program” that benefits immigrants in countries with historically low levels of migration to the United States. Together, the changes would disproportionately affect immigrants from Latin America and Africa.

The Census Bureau projects that minority groups will outnumber non-Hispanic whites in the United States in 2044. The Post’s analysis projects that, were Trump’s plan to be carried out, the date would be between 2045 and 2049, depending on how parts of it are implemented.

All told, the proposal could cut off entry for more than 20 million legal immigrants over the next four decades. The change could have profound effects on the size of the U.S. population and its composition, altering projections for economic growth and the age of the nation’s workforce, as well as shaping its politics and culture, demographers and immigration experts say.

Just as Angela Merkel and others said Germany needs third world immigrants to pay for their elderly’s pensions — which was proven to be a total lie as their immigrants take more from the system than they put in — the Washington Post says we need third world laborers to pay for our elderly’s Social Security and Medicare:

But by reducing the country’s overall population, the plan could eventually reduce the overall growth rate of the U.S. economy. Under Trump’s plan, the U.S. economy could be more than $1 trillion smaller than it would have been two decades from now. That’s largely because the economy would have fewer workers.

The plan could also raise the median age of U.S. workers. About 4 of every 5 immigrants is projected to be younger than 40, while only half of the country’s overall population is that young, according to Census Bureau data. A demographic crunch is already expected because of millions of upcoming retirements from the baby boomer generation, raising concerns about the long-term solvency of programs such as Social Security and Medicare that rely on worker contributions.

They conclude by saying white people need to become a minority as fast as possible because not to do so would cause “pain and violence and economic and social instability for millions of black and brown people”:

But perhaps the most lasting impact of Trump’s policies would be not to America but to the millions of immigrants from poor and developing countries whom the United States would be denying entry to, said Angélica Cházaro, a law professor at the University of Washington who specializes in questions of immigration.

“We’re talking about susceptibility to pain and violence and economic and social instability for millions of black and brown people,” Cházaro said. “People have organized their lives around the possibility of legal immigration, and this forecloses that route.”

I’ll just leave this here: