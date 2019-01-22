Stolen Valor? WaPo Quietly Admits Native American Activist Never Served in Vietnam

Leftist activist Nathan Phillips, who was presented by the corporate media as a Vietnam veteran being harassed by pro-Trump Catholic school students over the weekend in DC, never actually served in the Vietnam War, The Washington Post admitted.

Buried at the bottom of their story, WaPo quietly issued a bombshell correction to their false reporting about Phillips, admitting that he never fought in the Vietnam War and was not a “Vietnam veteran,” as dozens of other publications asserted.

“Correction: Earlier versions of this story incorrectly said that Native American activist Nathan Phillips fought in the Vietnam War. Phillips served in the U.S. Marines from 1972 to 1976 but was never deployed to Vietnam.”

But the damage has already been done, as the media has been promoting Phillips as a Vietnam War veteran for several days.

Interestingly, Phillips himself employs semantic games by referring to himself as a “Vietnam times veteran.”

The fact that the Washington Post buried this key bit of revelatory information at the bottom of their article further highlights how the media at large is more interested in presenting a certain narrative than reporting objectively.

