WaPo Reporter: Omar Keeps ‘Falling Into These Traps’ With ‘Slips of the Tongue’

Washington Post reporter Karoun Demirjian said on Sunday that Rep. Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.) keeps falling into traps with her “slips of the tongue.”

The panel on CNN’s Inside Politics discussed the ontroversy surrounding Omar for comments she made at a March fundraiser at the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR).

Omar spoke about the difficulties Muslims faced in the United States following the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. She appeared to downplay the attacks by describing it as “some people did something.” The comment sparked outrage and condemnation from Republicans and some Democrats.

President Donald Trump tweeted out a video of Omar’s comments followed by footage of the airplanes flying into the Twin Towers and then the towers collapsing. Democrats condemned Trump’s video and said his actions were inciting violence against the congresswoman.

