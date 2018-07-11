WaPo Trolled By Sarah Sanders After ‘Expert’ Analyzes John Kelly’s Face

Image Credits: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders trolled The Washington Post after the far-left outlet consulted a “facial recognition” expert to analyze Chief of Staff John Kelly’s terse facial expression during President Trump’s NATO meeting.

WaPo had written a hit piece twisting President Trump’s words about Germany’s dependence on Russian natural gas, and requested a comment about Kelly “pursing his lips tightly” over the remarks.

Sanders only had this to say:

“In a statement to The Post, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said, ‘[Kelly] was displeased because he was expecting a full breakfast and there were only pastries and cheese,'” WaPo reporter Robert Costa tweeted Wednesday.

The left, of course, couldn’t handle her trolling of WaPo’s completely dishonest article accusing Trump of “attacking Germany.”

In reality, the president was explaining the paradox of Germany being a NATO member – an organization dedicated to defense against Russia/communism – while also being almost completely dependent on Russian energy.

“So we’re supposed to protect you against Russia but they’re paying billions of dollars to Russia and I think that’s very in inappropriate,” Trump told NATO leaders.

“They’ll say wait a minute we’re supposed to be protecting you from Russia but why are you paying billions of dollars to Russia for energy? Why are countries in NATO, namely Germany having a large percentage of their energy needs paid to Russia and taken care of by Russia?”

“Germany as far as I am concerned is captive to Russia … we’re supposed to protect Germany while they are getting their energy from Russia, explain that,” Trump once again asked the NATO Secretary General.


