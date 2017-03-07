War Correspondent Says Mosul Safer Than Sweden For Women

Award-winning war correspondent Magda Gad has tweeted from Mosul that the war-torn city is safer for women and more peaceful than Sweden’s capital city.

“There’s no law on the Islamic veil here, and it’s safer for a lone woman to be outside than Stockholm,” the war journalist said on Twitter.

@BorenNon @MrJeedi Det finns ingen lag på slöja här, och det är lugnare att röra sig ute som ensam kvinna än vad det är i Sthlm. — Magda Gad (@gad_media) March 4, 2017

Asked by another user to clarify whether she “feel[s] safer outdoors in Iraq than Stockholm”, the Expressen reporter — who has been covering the fight against Islamic State in Iraq since June last year, said “Yep”.

Gad said Stockholm on a weekend evening is “much worse than any night in Iraq”, in response to a suggestion by the user ‘Per Anders Englund’ that it “can’t be easy being a good looking woman” in Sweden’s capital with “groping” men about.

@paproffs @BorenNon @MrJeedi Precis så är det. Fylla runt medborgarplatsen en helgnatt är mkt värre än vilken kväll som helst i Irak — Magda Gad (@gad_media) March 5, 2017

In another tweet, the multi-award winning journalist described Iraq as “quiet, apart from the war”.

“In cities unaffected by fighting, it’s very quiet and no one bothers you when you walk the streets,” she wrote.

Read more