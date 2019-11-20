War Heroes Bash Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman: ‘Operative,’ ‘Disgrace’

War heroes slammed Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a National Security Council official who testified Tuesday in the impeachment inquiry’s third public hearing.

Vindman, who served as director of Eurasia at the NSC, testified that after listening to the July 25 phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy, he went to the NSC lawyer to report his concerns about the call.

Specifically, Vindman testified that he thought it was wrong that Trump brought up investigations into allegations of whether Ukraine interfered in the 2016 elections as well as allegations surrounding Hunter Biden’s seat on the board of a Ukrainian natural gas company whose executive was being investigated for corruption.

Vindman testified that he did not have concerns whether it was illegal or a crime, but said he found it morally wrong. He also testified that he advised the Ukrainians not to get involved in U.S. domestic politics.

Vindman’s testimony rubbed some military veterans the wrong way, including prominent war heroes.

