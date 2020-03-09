WAR ON BUGS Coronavirus patients in Spain forced to stay in their homes by TERROR cops in hazmat suits

TERROR cops in hazmat suits are forcing coronavirus-infected residents in a Spanish town to stay at home and self-isolate.

Around 30 people infected with the bug in the town of Haro – in the northern province of La Rioja – were previously warned they face arrest and forced hospital quarantine if they fail to comply.

Pictures on Sunday showed specially-trained Civil Guard special ops, from the Rapid Action Group, going door-to-door to notify infected residents they must stay inside their homes.

They wore NBC-style suits known as chem suits including headgear which covered their faces to carry out the work – but locals complained the ops were treating the town as if it were Chernoybl.

The reported cases in Haro, which has a population of just over 12,000, come after people attended a gypsy funeral in the Basque capital Vitoria, which has been blamed for infecting around 60 people with coronavirus.

Local reports said 22 self-isolation notifications had been handed in to those affected.

Read more

Don’t forget, boosting your immune system during a crisis is just as important as storable food! Don't wait until it's all gone!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Italy’s massive coronavirus quarantine provokes panic; stock markets tank 11%

Italy’s massive coronavirus quarantine provokes panic; stock markets tank 11%

World News
Comments
UK: Underage Girl Used Like ‘Piece of Meat’ By ‘Asian’ Grooming Gang

UK: Underage Girl Used Like ‘Piece of Meat’ By ‘Asian’ Grooming Gang

World News
Comments

All Hospital Beds In The US Will Be Filled With Patients ‘By About May 8th’ Due To Coronavirus: Analysis

World News
comments

China’s coronavirus recovery is ‘all fake,’ whistleblowers and residents claim

World News
comments

Italy Places Milan Region Under Quarantine As First Covid-19-Linked Death Reported In Latin America

World News
comments

Comments