WAR on CARS: Trump Fires Back Against Soft Ban

Eric Peters joins David Knight to expose the crony socialism & P.T. Barnum antics of Elon Musk as the wheels fall off Tesla.

Also, in Europe politically incorrect cars are being banned outright.

In the USA, EPA regulations would have effectively banned all politically incorrect cars by mandating impossible or unaffordable mpg mandates.

But Trump is overturning the bureaucrat jihad against affordable cars as he overturned the jihad against coal.

We look at the Obama conspiracy, the plan to overthrow it and the media’s spin.


