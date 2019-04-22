War On Christianity Hidden From The Public

How are we supposed to get to the bottom of the massive scale of bombings in Sri Lanka if we can’t even report on who is responsible?

It’s obvious, in the Negombo, Batticaloa and Colombo districts of Sri Lanka, nearly 300 people were killed and over 500 wounded and it was Christians and foreigners that were targeted on Easter Sunday.

Add to that, a hidden intelligence warning of the attacks.

Meanwhile, no one has taken responsibility as 24 suspects have been arrested, but all of this is being reported generically.