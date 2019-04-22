War On Christianity Hidden From The Public

Image Credits: Eric Chan / Flickr.

How are we supposed to get to the bottom of the massive scale of bombings in Sri Lanka if we can’t even report on who is responsible?

It’s obvious, in the Negombo, Batticaloa and Colombo districts of Sri Lanka, nearly 300 people were killed and over 500 wounded and it was Christians and foreigners that were targeted on Easter Sunday.

Add to that, a hidden intelligence warning of the attacks.

Meanwhile, no one has taken responsibility as 24 suspects have been arrested, but all of this is being reported generically.


Related Articles

Churches Have Become The #1 Target For Hate Attacks – An Average Of 105 Every Single Month

Churches Have Become The #1 Target For Hate Attacks – An Average Of 105 Every Single Month

U.S. News
Comments
FBI Moves Swiftly to Arrest Alleged Member Of United Constitutional Patriots Who Helped Catch Illegals

FBI Moves Swiftly to Arrest Alleged Member Of United Constitutional Patriots Who Helped Catch Illegals

U.S. News
Comments

Avenatti Accused of Stealing Almost $2 Million From Girlfriend of NBA Player

U.S. News
comments

‘Soylent Green’? State Poised to Legalize Human Composting

U.S. News
comments

5-Year-Old Boy Shows ‘Real Signs of Recovery’ Following Mall of America Attack

U.S. News
comments

Comments