War on Christmas: Dem Leaders Ignore Holiday While GOP Celebrates

Image Credits: Yawar Nazir/Getty Images.

Numerous Democrat leaders have been ignoring Christmas Day on social media while Republican leaders honor the holiday.

Prominent leftist leaders like Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), and even Hillary Clinton and the DNC haven’t acknowledged Christmas Day on Twitter – unlike many other Republican leaders – as of this writing.

Meanwhile, numerous Republican leaders, including President Trump, wished America a Merry Christmas on social media.

Coincidence? Not likely.

The left despises Christmas because it stands for everything they are against – family, tradition, Christian values, goodwill towards man, and love.

Addtionally, left-leaning publications like Newsweek recently suggested Christmas is a “dog whistle” for white supremacy.

Update: Pelosi finally acknowledged Christmas, well after this post was published.


