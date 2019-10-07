War on Peace: Neocons Freak Out Over Trump's Drawdown of Troops In Syria

Image Credits: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images.

Neocons and war hawks in Congress predictably flipped out over President Trump’s decision to withdraw forces in Northern Syria, calling it “devastating,” and “a big mistake.”

Trump made the announcement on Twitter Monday, proclaiming that he intended to fulfill his promise of ending “these ridiculous endless wars,” and focus on the “big picture” of defending America’s interests.

“I was elected on getting out of these ridiculous endless wars, where our great Military functions as a policing operation to the benefit of people who don’t even like the USA,” Trump tweeted.

“The two most unhappy countries at this move are Russia & China, because they love seeing us bogged down, watching over a quagmire, & spending big dollars to do so. When I took over, our Military was totally depleted. Now it is stronger than ever before. The endless and ridiculous wars are ENDING! We will be focused on the big picture, knowing we can always go back & BLAST!”

Naturally, the warmongers and military-industrial complex stooges on both sides of the aisle announced in unison their disapproval of Trump’s move.

First you have the neocon war hawks like Lindsey Graham, Mitt Romney, and Marco Rubio claiming we’re surrendering to Russia and China by scaling back U.S. military presence in the region.

Then there’s the Democrat war hawks like Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer condemning the decision as “morally wrong,” because…Islamic terrorists?

Of course, the pro-war think tanks and talking heads in media like Bill Kristol and Liz Cheney are screeching that Trump is threatening national security by getting our troops out of harm’s way.

In contrast, war doves like Ron Paul and Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) praised Trump’s decision to pull back U.S. forces and begin fulfilling his promise of stopping the bankers’ endless wars.

Remember, whenever you see the usual suspects, both the Democrat and Republican establishment (the same “experts” who demanded the disastrous Iraq War), condemning something Trump does or says, odds are he’s made the correct move for the U.S.

The Left would love to go to War so they can blame Pres. Trump for the conflict. They need war so they can say "it's because of Pres. Trump's policies we are in this war." With the up and coming 2020 election, they are attacking President Trump on all fronts.

