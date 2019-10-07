War on Peace: Neocons Freak Out Over Trump's Drawdown of Troops In Syria

Neocons and war hawks in Congress predictably flipped out over President Trump’s decision to withdraw forces in Northern Syria, calling it “devastating,” and “a big mistake.”

Trump made the announcement on Twitter Monday, proclaiming that he intended to fulfill his promise of ending “these ridiculous endless wars,” and focus on the “big picture” of defending America’s interests.

“I was elected on getting out of these ridiculous endless wars, where our great Military functions as a policing operation to the benefit of people who don’t even like the USA,” Trump tweeted.

I was elected on getting out of these ridiculous endless wars, where our great Military functions as a policing operation to the benefit of people who don’t even like the USA. The two most unhappy countries at this move are Russia & China, because they love seeing us bogged….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2019

“The two most unhappy countries at this move are Russia & China, because they love seeing us bogged down, watching over a quagmire, & spending big dollars to do so. When I took over, our Military was totally depleted. Now it is stronger than ever before. The endless and ridiculous wars are ENDING! We will be focused on the big picture, knowing we can always go back & BLAST!”

Naturally, the warmongers and military-industrial complex stooges on both sides of the aisle announced in unison their disapproval of Trump’s move.

First you have the neocon war hawks like Lindsey Graham, Mitt Romney, and Marco Rubio claiming we’re surrendering to Russia and China by scaling back U.S. military presence in the region.

The most probable outcome of this impulsive decision is to ensure Iran’s domination of Syria. The U.S. now has no leverage and Syria will eventually become a nightmare for Israel. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 7, 2019

This President’s decision to abandon our Kurdish allies in Northern Syria is ultimately a victory for Assad, Russia, Iran, and ISIS. The Administration must immediately reconsider withdrawing the few remaining U.S. troops who are playing a vital peacekeeping role. — Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) October 7, 2019

If reports about US retreat in #Syria are accurate, the Trump administration has made a grave mistake that will have implications far beyond Syria. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) October 7, 2019

We must always have the backs of our allies, if we expect them to have our back. The Kurds were instrumental in our successful fight against ISIS in Syria. Leaving them to die is a big mistake. #TurkeyIsNotOurFriend — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) October 7, 2019

Then there’s the Democrat war hawks like Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer condemning the decision as “morally wrong,” because…Islamic terrorists?

Let us be clear: The president has sided with authoritarian leaders of Turkey and Russia over our loyal allies and America’s own interests. His decision is a sickening betrayal both of the Kurds and his oath of office. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 7, 2019

Once again, @realDonaldTrump is deserting an ally in a foolish attempt to appease a foreign strongman – this time betraying our Kurdish allies who have been instrumental partners in our mission to eradicate ISIS. https://t.co/Bfa1MzxxCU — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) October 7, 2019

The President’s Syria announcement is, like much of his foreign policy, impulsive and dangerous. This decision endangers U.S. forces, Kurdish partners, allied forces, and hard won gains against ISIS. It will hearten our adversaries, and undermine the confidence of our allies. https://t.co/pK8okpQ26z — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) October 7, 2019

This president’s shameful decision on Syria is the latest example of chaos masquerading as foreign policy. It goes against all military advice. It harms our national interests, emboldens our adversaries, and it will cost lives. The world urgently needs real American leadership. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) October 7, 2019

The President's Syria announcement is, like much of his foreign policy, impulsive and dangerous. This decision endangers U.S. forces, Kurdish partners, allied forces, and hard won gains against ISIS. It will hearten our adversaries, and undermine the confidence of our allies. https://t.co/pK8okpQ26z — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) October 7, 2019

Of course, the pro-war think tanks and talking heads in media like Bill Kristol and Liz Cheney are screeching that Trump is threatening national security by getting our troops out of harm’s way.

With the betrayal of the Kurds and Trump’s full-on America First tweet storm this morning, is there a single principled internationalist, a single believer in American global leadership somewhere in the Trump Administration who will resign in protest? — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) October 7, 2019

Withdrawing US forces from Northern Syria is a catastrophic mistake that puts our gains against ISIS at risk and threatens US security. This decision ignores lesson of 9/11. Terrorists thousands of miles away can and will use their safe-havens to launch attacks against America. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) October 7, 2019

“My great and unmatched wisdom.” Totally normal. Nothing to see here. https://t.co/0NmrY7nhVL — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) October 7, 2019

For everyone supporting Trump because they think this is part of ending the “forever war,” ponder these facts. He’s not ending the war. He’s not even ending American deployments to Syria. He’s adjusting our disposition of forces so Turkey can kill our allies. — David French (@DavidAFrench) October 7, 2019

The Kurds are our allies and critical in defeating ISIS. Erdogan cannot be trusted, and by bowing to Turkey's demands, we are betraying our allies and risking humanitarian disaster. Short-sighted and wrong. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) October 7, 2019

Perhaps Trump’s abandonment of our Kurdish allies will be a final wake up to those still convinced that he is a stalwart supporter of Israel. This president has no loyalty other than to himself. — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) October 7, 2019

In contrast, war doves like Ron Paul and Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) praised Trump’s decision to pull back U.S. forces and begin fulfilling his promise of stopping the bankers’ endless wars.

I stand with @realDonaldTrump today as he once again fulfills his promises to stop our endless wars and have a true America First foreign policy. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) October 7, 2019

Trump Backs Off In Syria, Making A Good Decision For America Watch the whole show here: https://t.co/BgkqChCZJm pic.twitter.com/hBLEMgfEqK — Ron Paul (@RonPaul) October 7, 2019

Remember, whenever you see the usual suspects, both the Democrat and Republican establishment (the same “experts” who demanded the disastrous Iraq War), condemning something Trump does or says, odds are he’s made the correct move for the U.S.

