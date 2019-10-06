War on Reality: WaPo Journalist Says MSM Has Been TOO Fair To Trump

In another case of total reality inversion, a Washington Post journalist claimed that the mainstream media has been TOO fair to President Trump in its coverage of impeachment.

Appearing on MSNBC’s “AM Joy” Sunday, journalist E.J. Dionne said without a hint of irony that “truth cannot be given the same level of coverage as falsehoods,” seemingly unaware that the mainstream media relentlessly pushed the 3-year Russia collusion hoax, the Covington hoax, the Stormy Daniels hoax, the Kavanaugh hoax, and the Jussie Smollett hoax.

“When people have legitimate fact-based arguments against each other. But truth cannot be given the same level of coverage as falsehood. We should not make them equivalent,” Dionne said.

“And there are moments in politics when one party has an interest in the truth, and the other party has an interest in falsehood. President Trump lies! It’s not partisan for the media to be partisan toward the truth. But it can look like that if one side of the argument, as President Trump has shown, needs to tell lie after lie after lie.”

Keep in mind, the mainstream media also provided cover for Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) after he read totally made up fan fiction of Trump’s transcript with Ukraine’s president during a congressional hearing last week.

The same mainstream media also failed to call out House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after she said Schiff “didn’t make up” his completely made up “parody” version of the phone call.

As we reported, the media is pushing hard for Trump’s impeachment despite the publicly-available transcript of that phone call which contradicts the so-called “whistleblower’s” hearsay complaint of an alleged “quid pro quo.”

