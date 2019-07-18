War on Words: Democrats Want to Ban Term ‘Illegal Alien’

Open-border Democrats are looking to strike the term “illegal alien” from federal government jargon.

In a press release unveiling the CHANGE Act, Congressman Joaquin Castro (D-TX) announced his initiative to eradicate the term and replace it with broader language like “foreign national” and “undocumented foreign national” – in other words, language that pays less attention to immigration status legality.

“Words matter. It’s vital that we respect the dignity of immigrants fleeing violence and prosecution in our language,” Castro says, conflating economic migrants and welfare-seekers with those who have legit claims for asylum. “The words ‘alien’ and ‘illegal alien’ work to demonize and dehumanize the migrant community. They should have no place in our government’s description of human beings.”

Castro goes on to claim all immigrants illegally crossing into the US do so “in good faith,” and “work hard for the opportunity to achieve a better life for themselves and their family” – never mind the horror stories about machete-wielding MS-13 gang members from Central America committing brutal medieval style killings across the US.

“Eliminating this language from government expression puts us one step closer to preserving their dignity and ensuring their safety,” Castro says.

Members of the Freshman House “Jihad Squad” Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) have also called on the federal government to eliminate the term.

“First, no one is illegal,” Tlaib told a House committee hearing earlier this month. “That term is derogatory now because it dehumanizes people. You can say any other forms of maybe ‘coming in without any regulations’ or so forth, but the use of ‘illegal’ is disrespectful and I ask my colleagues to try in so many ways to not dehumanize our immigrant neighbors who are trying to come in for safe haven.”

Omar’s argument was similar, claiming the term dehumanizes illegal border crossers.

“No one is an ‘alien.’ This is family separation on a massive scale,” Omar said in a tweet last month. “Dehumanizing immigrants and tearing apart families will not make us any stronger. It will only destroy lives, traumatize children, and make our country less safe.”

The good news is Democrat attempts to soften federal language to protect illegals aren’t getting very good reception.

“Only 26% of respondents to a June Rasmussen poll answered ‘yes’ when asked, ‘Is it offensive to refer to someone who has entered this country illegally as “an illegal immigrant”?’ including only 30% of Democrats,” reports The Daily Caller News Foundation.

However they try to frame their argument, the truth is Democrats and the complicit globalist mainstream media are working to eradicate “illegal alien” due to its accurate characterization of someone who violates a nation’s sovereignty.