A mass prisoner swap between Yemeni rebels and the government, a key issue at UN-brokered peace talks in Sweden, has been finalized, both sides said Monday.

Brokered by UN special envoy Martin Griffiths earlier this month, it is one of the main points at talks between the government and Huthi rebels in Sweden this week.

Haid Haig, head of the governmental delegation tasked with the swap, told AFP the deal would be fully implemented by the end of January.

