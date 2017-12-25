Merry Christmas from Kim Jong-un the Grinch.

Kim Jung Un has promised to retaliate against Trump’s “grave political provocation” after North Korea was accused of infecting hundreds of thousands of computers with ransomware.

Newsweek reports on a statement from an unidentified North Korean spokesman, saying, “The Trump administration is inciting an extremely confrontational atmosphere by even concocting a plot against us at this delicate moment when the situation on the Korean Peninsula is at the crossroads of nuclear war or peace.” Jon Bowne reports.


