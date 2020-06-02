WAR ZONE: SECOND Driver Filmed Ramming Cop in The Street in New York

A second ramming attack against police officers in New York was filmed on Monday night, this time in the Bronx.


Footage of the attack was shared on Twitter (WARNING: GRAPHIC):


Martial Law Examined Can the President Use The Military On The Streets Of America

Another car attack was filmed just hours earlier in Buffalo:


The Sergeants Benevolent Association shared video of an officer trying to arrest someone being pummeled in the street and attacked by rioters as onlookers filmed and cheered while shouting, “f**k 12,” meaning “f**k the police.”


Same incident:


The Bronx on Monday night was said to resemble a “war zone.”


UPDATE: It turns out three ramming attacks happened in New York the past 24 hours. This incident happened Monday morning in Greenwich Village in New York City. The footage was released Monday night.


“The officer was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition,” the New York Daily News reported.

The attackers fled and have not been arrested.

