WAR ZONE: SECOND Driver Filmed Ramming Cop in The Street in New York

A second ramming attack against police officers in New York was filmed on Monday night, this time in the Bronx.



Footage of the attack was shared on Twitter (WARNING: GRAPHIC):

I had to trim the video but broooo nights got into the pawn shop n then bruh this is fucking wild pic.twitter.com/mAj02ttIFD — KalixxBianca (@PoppethThyPusey) June 2, 2020

Helicopters are everywhere chasing that car down. — KalixxBianca (@PoppethThyPusey) June 2, 2020



Martial Law Examined Can the President Use The Military On The Streets Of America

Another car attack was filmed just hours earlier in Buffalo:

Just happened: a protest in a car run over a group of cops in Buffalo NY…Some of them might be dead #BlackLivesMatter #protests2020 pic.twitter.com/UraxbRhMuV — Yousef NH (@YousefNH2) June 2, 2020



The Sergeants Benevolent Association shared video of an officer trying to arrest someone being pummeled in the street and attacked by rioters as onlookers filmed and cheered while shouting, “f**k 12,” meaning “f**k the police.”

NYPD Cop attacked in the Bronx. I guess the critics will now say he overreacted. NYPD Cops defend yourselves, you are alone! pic.twitter.com/424w5bZbC6 — SBA (@SBANYPD) June 2, 2020



Same incident:



The Bronx on Monday night was said to resemble a “war zone.”

HAPPENING NOW: Bronx is like a War Zone pic.twitter.com/88X9swMtB6 — CryptøManiac101 🅐 (@_Crypto_Maniac_) June 2, 2020

Van pulls up and gives the purge speech on burnside pic.twitter.com/yk58ROVpqw — Ser (@Milteezy) June 2, 2020

Niggas stole the police radio in the Bronx 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/cNFadmxE7M — zayy 60 (@JuxxLoco) June 2, 2020

YOU SHOULD NOT BE LOOTING IN THE BRONX, ESPECIALLY SOME PLACE LIKE FORDHAM. WE ARE A COMMUNITY OF MINORITIES. https://t.co/G6h6nilaWG — MISS BETHANY MAE (@MISSBETHANYMAE) June 1, 2020



UPDATE: It turns out three ramming attacks happened in New York the past 24 hours. This incident happened Monday morning in Greenwich Village in New York City. The footage was released Monday night.

Looters were filmed running over a cop with an SUV in Greenwich Village, New York on early Monday. This is the THIRD ramming attack caught on tape in NY on Monday. pic.twitter.com/NzOMJxbrkM — Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) June 2, 2020



“The officer was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition,” the New York Daily News reported.

The attackers fled and have not been arrested.

