Citigroup is trying to force gun control on the US population outside of Congress. This must be stopped now or else you will never have a voice in government again.

SHARE this article to everyone you know: CITIGROUP IMPOSES RESTRICTIONS ON CLIENT GUN SALES

We also have to stop other big corporations from doing the same. What are YOU going to do about it?

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RealKitDaniels

Twitter: Follow @KitDaniels1776