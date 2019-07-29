Warning: History Is Repeating Itself

Unless we utilize our God-given rights to reform our Republic, those very rights will be trampled under the boot of tyranny.

We are on the very cusp of repeating a bloody cultural maelstrom where liberty and truth are the sworn enemy of the power-mad.

Socialism has made a home in our Congress, while Communism waits in the wings via Chinese intervention into our political and cultural lives.

A recent Wall Street Journal article revisiting the censorship and self-censorship engineered by the Jacobins during the French Revolution reveals a parallel in the present day that is too strong to ignore.