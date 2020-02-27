Warning: Only Time Stocks Plunged Like This Was During The Great Depression

In the last six days, the U.S. stock market went from record-setting highs to a “correction,” caused by a drop of over 3,000 Dow points and a 10.5% drop overall.

NatAlliance Securities reports, “This would be only the second time in history that this has happened. The other? 1928.”

According to ZeroHedge, the only other time in history the Dow Jones went into a correction so fast following all-time high numbers was just before the start of the Great Depression.

The Financial Times is also reporting on this connection, writing, “Wall Street’s benchmark stock index is on track to stage its quickest correction since the Great Depression as concerns about the impact of the coronavirus on economic growth grip global markets.”

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Fed-Driven Asset Price Inflation Means You Can Now Buy Less House Than You Could Before

Fed-Driven Asset Price Inflation Means You Can Now Buy Less House Than You Could Before

Economy
Comments
Will Stock Slump Hurt Housing Market?

Will Stock Slump Hurt Housing Market?

Economy
Comments

CEOs of Three of World’s Biggest Companies Resign in Single Day

Economy
comments

Four Reasons Inequality Isn’t What You Think It Is

Economy
comments

Economist Warns Against Long-Term US Government Bonds

Economy
comments

Comments