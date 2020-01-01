WARNING! The Vaccines Are A Trojan Horse

Image Credits: Chikara Yoshida/Getty Images.

A few months back, the government of Samoa went into full martial law mode in order to implement mandatory vaccination of its population, going as far as closing off streets, prohibiting vehicles from driving and sending police to conduct door-to-door vaccinations.

After two Samoan children died in June 2018 following MMR injections, the people of Samoa grew distrustful of vaccines, leading globalist front groups to entice the island nation with a $34 million grant encouraging them to carry out the vast vaccination project, as police and media shut down dissenting voices promoting alternative treatments like vitamin A supplements.

In this critical report, Google whistleblower Zach Voorhies breaks down the distressing saga that led to the compulsory vaccination effort, and details how “vaccine shedding” may be responsible for spreading disease from vaccinated people to the un-vaccinated.

Mirror:

Diet Has Rapid Effects on Sperm Quality - Study

Health
Chemicals No Longer Used in Agriculture, Manufacturing Still Remain in Environment & Are Linked to Smaller Fetal Size

