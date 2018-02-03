Warren At Women's Event: 'We March In Pink Pussy Hats' To Fight Workplace Mistreatment

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) on Friday spoke to Annie’s List, a group dedicated to electing progressive women to political office in Texas, telling the audience that “we march in pinky pussy hats” to push back against mistreatment by males in the workplace.

Warren focused on sexism in politics and the workplace, calling out the media’s treatment of former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. The senator also told the left-wing crowd that women experience discrimination at their jobs because of their sex, focusing on the disputed wage gap.

“Women know what it’s like to get 75 cents on the dollar for doing the same jobs as their male coworkers, and to have good ideas that they put forward, and then those ideas get scooped up by some man who later decides it was his idea,” Warren said.

Read more