Warren Becomes First 2020 Candidate to Call for Impeachment Proceedings Against Trump

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) became the first 2020 presidential candidate to call for the initiation of impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump on Friday, calling it the “constitutional duty” of Congress following the findings of the Robert Mueller report.

Warren sent out a series of tweets Friday afternoon saying the partially redacted Mueller report released Thursday had laid out the facts of Russian interference in the 2016 election and wrote Trump “obstructed the investigation into that attack.” There was no other recourse for his actions than impeachment, she said.

“To ignore a President’s repeated efforts to obstruct an investigation into his own disloyal behavior would inflict great and lasting damage on this country, and it would suggest that both the current and future Presidents would be free to abuse their power in similar ways,” she tweeted.

“The severity of this misconduct demands that elected officials in both parties set aside political considerations and do their constitutional duty. That means the House should initiate impeachment proceedings against the President of the United States.”

Warren told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on Friday that she read the full report and insisted it wasn’t anything personal regarding Trump, with whom she has clashed repeatedly.

Read more

Democrats have been projecting obstruction onto President Trump, yet they are the ones responsible for obstructing the 2016 election. Alex Jones takes your calls on the days breaking news.