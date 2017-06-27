Warren: Dems Should Campaign on Single-payer Healthcare Plan

Image Credits: Mark Wilson/Getty Images.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) says Democrats in 2018 and 2022 should campaign on a national single-payer healthcare plan.

“President Obama tried to move us forward with health-care coverage by using a conservative model that came from one of the conservative think tanks that had been advanced by a Republican governor in Massachusetts,” Warren told The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.

“Now it’s time for the next step. And the next step is single payer,” she added.

Democrats are fighting to defend ObamaCare as Senate Republicans near a possible vote on a plan to repeal the healthcare law.

