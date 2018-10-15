Warren Mocked Over DNA Test Showing At Least .001% Native American Heritage

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) released her DNA test results Monday in an effort to dispel questions over her ancestry, but was roundly mocked by conservatives after the results suggested she was between 1/32nd and 1/1024th Native American.

The test, conducted by Stanford University professor Carlos Bustamante, includes the possibility that Warren has at least .001% Native American ancestry, nearly half of what the average white person has, according to the New York Times.

“The researchers found that European-Americans had genomes that were on average 98.6 percent European, .19 percent African, and .18 Native American,” The Times reported in 2014.

Conservatives mocked Warren soon after, noting her miniscule Native American heritage shows the desperate game of identity politics the left likes to play to gain support.

IS THIS A JOKE https://t.co/m0PPx77GNB — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 15, 2018

Amazing. As if having to bring in other genetics (read the actual article) and still only ending up with only 1/512th wasn’t enough of a joke 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/Ep71ETFMYc — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 15, 2018

According to the New York Times, the average white person in America has nearly double the amount of American Indian DNA (0.18%) as Elizabeth Warren (0.098%), who claims to be Cherokee. Can’t argue with science. https://t.co/pfk3xFdln3 pic.twitter.com/LhBd983OXT — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 15, 2018

Now @SenWarren ‘s own side has misgivings about her ridiculous stunt https://t.co/SBiLHEoDrM — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) October 15, 2018

Elizabeth Warren is in desperate need of a new PR team. Whoever told her that taking a DNA test to show that’s she’s possibly 1/512th Native American should be immediately arrested for political malpractice. What a joke. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) October 15, 2018

Elizabeth Warren should sioux whoever ran that test — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 15, 2018

Trump should reveal 1/1024th of his taxes. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) October 15, 2018





BOSTON GLOBE: “Due to a math error, a story about Elizabeth Warren misstated the ancestry percentage of a potential 10th generation relative. It should be 1/1,024.” — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) October 15, 2018

Guys! My DNA tests are in! I’m 1/512 cyclopian! This is huge! Should I run for office? First cyclopian politician? — J Owen Shroyer (@allidoisowen) October 15, 2018

NARRATIVE BUSTER: According to a comprehensive DNA study by the Genetic Literacy Project, an average White person in America has 0.18 percent Native American DNA. This means Sen. Warren has statistically *less* Indian DNA than the avg. white American Humiliating self-own here — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 15, 2018

>She’s actually taking a victory lap https://t.co/TXAgspWoLP — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 15, 2018

PRINCESS RUNNING SCAM: “[T]he report includes the possibility that [Elizabeth Warren] is just 1/1024th Native American if the ancestor is 10 generations back.” https://t.co/HsxjMRckyp via @BostonGlobe — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) October 15, 2018

“Am I Native American?” DNA result: pic.twitter.com/Vih7W5J8Mo — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) October 15, 2018

Elizabeth Warren has to go back 10 generations to find a non-white person in her family lineage. Warren is extremely, extraordinarily, almost completely white. Way whiter than the average whitey. That’s the real headline here. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 15, 2018

I really don’t care if she is or is not part Am. Indian (other than if she used her 1/1024th sliver of heritage to qualify for affirm action programs). But the bigger point is how good President Trump is at getting Ds to do dumb things – like take a DNA test. https://t.co/FMQ7WUywlu — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) October 15, 2018

LOL #Pocahontas Warren Wants Trump to Pay $1 Million for her 1/1024 Indian Heritage #FAIL ! @BostonGlobe issues correction – The DNA test revealed that Elizabeth Warren is not 1/512 Native American, she’s 1/1,024. That’s 0.0009765625. https://t.co/Oj98iIxEAZ #TinaToon pic.twitter.com/dCsjn3CIYa — GrrrGraphics Cartoons (@GrrrGraphics) October 15, 2018

If @elizabethforma‘s DNA sample is even accurate, which is in doubt because Mexican, Colombian, Peruvian, and African American often return false Native American positives, as a 10th generation bloodline that makes her .00098 “Native American.” — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) October 15, 2018

Check out @elizabethforma to see how worried she is about running against @realDonaldTrump in 2020. She released a campaign ad & a DNA test to pushback against his #Pocahontas tagline. Trump is incredibly effective at branding. I hope she runs, this will be entertaining. — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) October 15, 2018

LAUGHTER. “[T]he report includes the possibility that [Elizabeth Warren] is just 1/1024th Native American if the ancestor is 10 generations back.” https://t.co/vm4CQjtQvE … via @BostonGlobe — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) October 15, 2018

Warren: High cheekbones! Trump: Take a DNA test. Warren: I’m 1/64th to 1/1,024th Mexican/Colombian/Peruvian! Trump: Who cares? — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) October 15, 2018

Hollywood actor James Woods noted an important paragraph in the Boston Globe’s story, which said that the professor who conducted the test used samples from Mexico, Peru, and Colombia to “stand in” for Native American.

The actual facts are that a non commercial tester, Carlos Bustamante, deduced that Warren was between 1/32 to 1/512 Colombian, Peruvian, or Mexican. The dearth of Native American DNA prompted the “examiner” to use these national markers based on migration theory. #SeñoritaWarren https://t.co/OnUhOV1DB2 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 15, 2018

“The analysis depends, therefore, on faith in Bustamante’s methods of extrapolation, and on the other methods he used to determine that Warren’s supposedly Native American DNA segments were not mere statistical noise,” Breitbart reported.

Warren demanded President Trump give $1 million to charity for providing evidence of her .001% Native American heritage, which Trump rejected.

“Who cares?” he told reporters.

White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway called the results “junk science.”

“I haven’t looked at the test,” Conway told CNN. “I know that everybody likes to pick their junk science or sound science depending on the conclusion, it seems some days. But I haven’t looked at the DNA test and it really doesn’t interest me.”

Kellyanne Conway: “I haven’t looked at the test. I know everybody likes to pick their junk science & sound science depending on the conclusion it seems some days but I haven’t looked at the DNA test and it really doesn’t interest me to be frank with you.” https://t.co/oJhYDzMO2J pic.twitter.com/1BvMuby96J — The Hill (@thehill) October 15, 2018

After the Boston Globe issued a correction stating Warren’s ancestry percentage should be 1/1024 instead of 1/512, the validity of ancestry tests have come into question.

“On one hand, these tests are definitely a con,” Cracked reported in an interview with a DNA whistleblower in 2017. “But on the other hand, the customers are as guilty as the companies. People want to know where they come from so they can brag about being 1/64th Cherokee in internet arguments. No one actually wants to spend hours studying genealogy and pay hundreds of dollars for a dozen different, possibly more accurate tests.”

“If you get a high percentage, it’s a safe bet that you have ancestors from there,” the genetic expert named Morgan said. “I’m talking about a 50-60 percent on your test. Anything lower, and take it with a grain of salt.”

Will the left ignore the fact Warren has more European ancestry than the average European and that the Native American markers were in fact from Latin America?

Take a guess.