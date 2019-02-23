Warren: Native Americans Should Be 'Part Of The Conversation' On Reparations

Image Credits: JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP/Getty Images.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said Friday that Native Americans should be “part of the conversation” on reparations, The Washington Post reported.

Warren, a 2020 Democratic presidential contender, made the remarks to about 900 supporters at New Hampshire’s annual McIntyre-Shaheen 100 Club Dinner.

Warren is so far the only 2020 candidate to entertain float the notion of reparations for Native Americans.

“I think it’s a part of the conversation,” she said when asked whether they should receive some kind of relief. “I think it’s an important part of the conversation,” she added, according to the Post.

Asked to explain her position on reparations, Warren offered few details but pointed to America’s “ugly history” of racism and pointed to her bill to address housing discrimination against black Americans, the paper reported.

“America has an ugly history of racism,” Warren told attendees, according to the paper. “We need to confront it head-on. And we need to talk about the right way to address it and make change.”

Read more

Democratic legislators in Texas are planning to erect statues in honor of the Mexican army at the famed Alamo in San Antonio, Texas. Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes & Texas Rep. Kyle Biedermann join Alex in-studio to discuss solutions to this proposed tribute to tyranny.


Related Articles

Steele: Trump ‘Probably’ Unhappy That Law Enforcement Stopped Attack On Prominent Democrats

Steele: Trump ‘Probably’ Unhappy That Law Enforcement Stopped Attack On Prominent Democrats

U.S. News
Comments
MSNBC Analyst: ‘Anti-American’ to Deny U.S. Re-Entry to ISIS Terrorist

MSNBC Analyst: ‘Anti-American’ to Deny U.S. Re-Entry to ISIS Terrorist

U.S. News
Comments

Green New Deal Loons Scare Little Kids With Propaganda, Then Sic Them On Dianne Feinstein

U.S. News
comments

Donald Trump Administration: Abortion Is Not Family Planning

U.S. News
comments

Will Ted Bundy Resurgence Usher In A New Era Of Serial Killers?

U.S. News
comments

Comments