Warren: Native Americans Should Be 'Part Of The Conversation' On Reparations

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said Friday that Native Americans should be “part of the conversation” on reparations, The Washington Post reported.

Warren, a 2020 Democratic presidential contender, made the remarks to about 900 supporters at New Hampshire’s annual McIntyre-Shaheen 100 Club Dinner.

Warren is so far the only 2020 candidate to entertain float the notion of reparations for Native Americans.

“I think it’s a part of the conversation,” she said when asked whether they should receive some kind of relief. “I think it’s an important part of the conversation,” she added, according to the Post.

Tribal nations have treaties that the US is not upholding. Without focusing on treaty rights, #ElizabethWarren suggesting "reparations" for Native people undermines sovereignty. Again, she reveals her near total ignorance on Native issues. https://t.co/k6a1vWCTZw — Kim TallBear (@KimTallBear) February 23, 2019

Asked to explain her position on reparations, Warren offered few details but pointed to America’s “ugly history” of racism and pointed to her bill to address housing discrimination against black Americans, the paper reported.

“America has an ugly history of racism,” Warren told attendees, according to the paper. “We need to confront it head-on. And we need to talk about the right way to address it and make change.”

