Warren Opponent: 'Only a Real Indian Can Defeat a Fake Indian'

A Republican Senate candidate in Massachusetts on Wednesday poked at incumbent Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), remarking that “only a real Indian can defeat a fake Indian.”

Shiva Ayyadurai, an Indian-American who is running for the GOP Senate nomination in the state, made the remark on Fox Business’s “Varney & Co.” while discussing his bid.

“Well, I think only a real Indian can defeat a fake Indian,” Ayyadurai said.

The Republican candidate said he previously sent Warren a DNA test kit on her birthday and was “very sad” when she decided to return the gift.

“But I’m looking forward to going against Warren. You know, I know how these elites work. I know I can defeat her,” he said.

