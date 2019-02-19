Was Jussie Smollett HOAX a Democrat Conspiracy?

Now that most people agree the Jussie Smollett story is a hoax, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes joins Alex Jones & Owen Shroyer to discuss the possibility that Jussie is working as a democratic operative.

Smollett has been pictured with Barack Obama and Kamala Harris, marching with Harris at the 2018 Kingdom Day Parade in Los Angeles.

See Smollett with Kamala Harris here and look at him posing with the Obamas below:

With my big bro Jojo, @MichelleObama & @BarackObama back when the White House was the Kingdom of Wakanda…🙌🏿😩🙅🏾‍♂️🙅🏾‍♀️🙅🏾‍♂️🙅🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/8VymkBAZ5k — Jussie Smollett (@JussieSmollett) February 20, 2018

The alleged hate crime by MAGA hat-wearing Trump supporters has completely backfired on Jussie Smollett.

Find out what lessons Americans can learn from these types of hoaxes and what the media should do next time something seems too good to be true.

