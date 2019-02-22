Was Jussie Smollett Hoax A Democrat Operation?

Alex Jones broke the story on Thursday that the FBI is investigating the Empire production crew for involvement in the Jussie Smollett hoax.

Alex calls in from the road to comment and Owen continues to break down the facts thus far.

Watch as Alex Jones returns to the Central Texas Command Center to join Owen Shroyer and go over the latest updates and insider info on the Jussie Smollett hoax.

Steward Rhodes and Owen Shroyer are joined over the phone by an Infowars listener, and former Prosecuting Attorney from Chicago, Illinois, who gives his take on the Smollett case and breaks down the numerous offenses he’s committed.

Meanwhile, Don Lemon claims it’s not Jussie Smollett’s fault that the public has turned on him.

Lemon’s coverage proves the Jussie Smollett hoax benefits the globalists’ false flag agenda.

In 1987, Tawana Brawley staged a hoax hate crime similar to Jussie Smollett’s with the help of Rev. Al Sharpton.

Owen explains that patriots must not make the same mistake twice and react the way we did in 1987.

Watch the full Chicago PD press conference with scathing condemnation towards Jussie Smollett’s false police report below.