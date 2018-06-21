‘Was That A Man Or A Woman?’ — A Protester Interrupts Trump’s Rally, He Makes Him Instantly Regret It

Some protestors interrupted President Trump’s rally in Minnesota Wednesday.

His response to their antics was absolutely hilarious, and shows that he isn’t afraid to take on his critics.

“Oh, we have a single protester, there he goes,” Trump said in response to a protester in the crowd.

“Goodbye darling. Goodbye darling. So we have a single protester. He’s going home to his mom. Say hello to Mommy!”

“And tomorrow, the fake news will say tomorrow, ‘Massive protest at the Trump rally!’ One person ‘Massive protest.’”

Minutes later, another protester began to cause trouble.

“Get him out of here, get him out of here,” Trump said. “Go home to your mom, darling. Go home. Get him out of here. Out!”

Trump then dropped a line that will be hard to forget.

“Was that a man or a woman? Because he needs a haircut more than I do. I couldn’t tell. He needs a haircut!”

WATCH: